Countries have gathered in Turkey to fight Mediterranean pollution.

Countries have banded together in Turkey to protect the Mediterranean Sea from pollution.

At a meeting on the environment and regional development, representatives from 21 Mediterranean countries are in attendance.

The countries of a convention to protect the Mediterranean Sea from pollution met in Antalya, Turkey’s southern coast, for the 22nd time on Tuesday.

Carlo Zaghi, the platform’s leader, spoke to the four-day Barcelona Convention COP22 meeting via video conferencing, highlighting the effects of climate change on the loss of biodiversity in the seas and the ecosystem as a whole.

He stated that the Mediterranean region is in jeopardy, citing pollution from the maritime and tourism industries as major contributors.

Murat Kurum, Turkey’s minister of the environment, urbanization, and climate change, emphasized the importance of taking significant steps to protect the environment.

“We must take resolute steps for a better environment, better nature, and a better Mediterranean,” he emphasized.

Turkey is focusing on its 2053 Blue Plan, according to Kurum, which includes long-term protection efforts for Turkey’s territorial waters and coasts.

Kurum then met with his Libyan counterpart, Ibrahim Munir, to talk about future joint efforts to protect the Mediterranean.

Bringing 21 nations together

Environment ministers and delegates from 21 Mediterranean countries, as well as EU and UN representatives, attend the Contracting Parties to the Barcelona Convention and its Protocols meeting, which takes place every other year.

The convention creates a multilateral legal framework for the protection of the Mediterranean’s marine and coastal environment, as well as for resource sustainability.

The United Nations Environment Program’s Mediterranean Action Plan (UNEPMAP) is a regional cooperation platform that was established as the first regional action plan of the UNEP Regional Seas Program.

In 1975, 16 Mediterranean countries and the European Community signed the MAP convention, and Turkey joined in 1982.

Turkey’s nesting turtle logo

The loggerhead turtle, scientifically known as Caretta caretta, is a symbol of biological diversity in the Mediterranean that appears on the COP 22 logo.

The impact of marine litter and warming air and seawater on Mediterranean loggerhead turtles is significant.

Their plight encapsulates the region’s serious pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss threats.

It can be found all over the Mediterranean, but its primary breeding grounds are in the Eastern Mediterranean, including Antalya, the meeting’s host city.