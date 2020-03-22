County music legend Kenny Rodgers has died at the age of 81.

The family of the music icon confirmed the news on social media.

In a statement, they said: “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. ”

Rogers had a number of top hits including The Gambler’, ‘Islands in the Stream’ and ‘Lady’.

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013.

Rogers, who also enjoyed success in partnership with Dolly Parton, had announced a farewell tour in 2015 but had continued performing until 2017.

Born and raised in Houston, Rogers’s trademark gravelly voice helped bring him 20 solo single number ones on the US country charts between 1977-87.

Two of those songs – his duet of Islands In The Stream with Parton and his remake of Lionel Richie’s Lady – also hit the top of the pop charts.

As tributes to Rogers began to flow in, singer Richard Marx tweeted: “I’m so sad to see Kenny Rogers go. He did so much for me as a young songwriter and we stayed friends for over 30 years.

“I’ll really miss him. May he rest easy.”

Rogers’s family is planning a private service “out of concern for the national Covid-19 emergency”, a statement posted early Saturday read. A public memorial will be held at a later date.