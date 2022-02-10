Couple arrested for ‘keeping adopted son, 13, in a BOX in the garage for 18 hours a day so he had to use a bucket as a toilet’.

Couple arrested for ‘keeping adopted son, 13, in a BOX in garage for 18 hours a day so he had to use a bucket as a toilet’.

A COUPLE has been charged with aggravated child abuse after police say they kept their child locked inside their garage for several hours each day.

The couple from Jupiter, Florida, allegedly kept their 14-year-old adopted child confined in an 8-foot-by-8-foot box on a regular basis, according to authorities.

Timothy and Tracy Ferriter forced the child to use a bucket as a toilet, fed them only leftovers from family meals, and watched them through cameras.

The couple was charged with aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment and appeared before Circuit Judge Charles Burton on Wednesday.

At the Palm Beach County Jail, they are each being held on (dollar)25,000 bail.

Investigators had ignored “critical evidence” from Arizona, where the couple had lived until a month ago, according to Nellie King, the couple’s lawyer.

“The temptation for a community to rush to judgment in the criminal legal system is tempered by the judicial process, a presumption of innocence, and the facts,” King said in a statement.

“Thus, what Tim and Tracy have been through over the years will be presented in court.”

Investigators say three other children live in the family’s Egret Landing home.

Child Protective Services has taken them away.

The arrests, according to neighbors, were unexpected.

The Ferriters lived in the Florida neighborhood from 2006 to 2017, then moved to Arizona for four years before returning last month.

Other residents said they didn’t know much about the family despite having lived in the neighborhood for a long time.

“Seeing the news was shocking,” said a handyman who worked on the Ferriters’ new home.

“You don’t expect that when you go to someone’s house.”

The child claimed he was kept inside a room that was locked from the outside, according to the police report filed by the couple.

Before and after school, he was confined to his room and not allowed to go anywhere else in the house.

He was locked in the room for between 16 and 18 hours at the most.

According to the report, Tracy Ferriter reported her child missing on January 28.

She claimed the teen had “several behavior disorders” as well as a history of fleeing from home.

Officers had combed the couple’s home for clues in the child’s room at the time, but Mrs.

Ferriter initially refused them entry, claiming that she didn’t feel safe allowing them in without her husband present.

According to police, she eventually let one officer inside.

Mrs. asked to see the child’s room when the officer asked.

Ferriter led them to the room of her younger child, then to the…

