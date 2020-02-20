Couple dedicated to aid novel coronavirus control

Dong Jie (L) works at a community in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province, Feb. 19, 2020. Ke Zhangmin, husband of Dong Jie, also an attending physician in Nanjing Jiangning Hospital, rushed to Wuhan on Jan. 25 to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. After that, Dong Jie volunteered in community to help with prevention and control of novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) in Nanjing. Dong hoped that her efforts will help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and then reduce the heavy burden of the medical workers like her husband. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)