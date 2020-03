Chen Chen (R) offers free meals to staff members at a checking point in Xiaogan, central China’s Hubei Province, Feb. 29, 2020. Chen Chen and her husband Li Yang run a store selling steamed stuffed buns in Xiaogan. During the battle against the coronavirus, the couple started to offer free meals to medical and community workers who fight at the frontline and elderly residents who live alone. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)