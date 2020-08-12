Couple slammed for taking ‘sexy’ snaps right in front of tragic Beirut blast site

A clueless couple posed for “sexy” snaps right in front of the Beirut blast site, following huge explosion that killed at least 220 people and left thousands homeless.

The pair took turns to pose, with the woman pushing back her hair whilst wearing shades for a photo on a bridge overlooking the destruction.

Her male companion then took a turn to strike a pose standing near a Lebanese flag.

People nearby gawked in apparent amazement at the thoughtless snappers’ lack of taste or decency.

Lebanon’s president and prime minister have both said the blast was the result of the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been stored for six years without safety measures at Beirut’s port.

Officials in Beirut believe at least 300,000 people are now homeless following the explosion on August 4, which sent a huge shockwave smashing through the Mediterranean city.

Over the weekend anti-government protesters stormed some ministry buildings in the centre of the capital and clashed with police, prompting the entire government to resign on Monday evening.

The World Health Organisation has said it will send 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Lebanon to help prevent food shortages after the country’s main grain stores were obliterated in the explosion.

Claims have also emerged that Lebanese security officials warned the prime minister and president last month that the ammonium nitrate stored in Beirut’s port posed a security risk and could destroy the capital if it exploded.

Just over two weeks later, the industrial chemicals went up in a massive blast that obliterated most of the port and swathes of the capital, killed at least 163 people, injured 6,000 and destroyed 6,000 buildings, according to municipal authorities.

A report by the General Directorate of State Security on events leading up to the explosion included a reference to a private letter sent to President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab on July 20.

While the content of the letter was not in the report seen by Reuters, a senior security official said it summed up the findings of a judicial investigation launched in January which concluded the chemicals needed to be secured immediately.

The state security report, which confirmed the correspondence to the president and the prime minister, has not previously been reported.

“There was a danger that this material, if stolen, could be used in a terrorist attack,” the official told Reuters. “At the end of the investigation, Prosecutor General (Ghassan) Oweidat prepared a final report which was sent to the authorities,” he said, referring to the letter sent to the prime minister and president by the General Directorate of State Security, which oversees port security.

“I warned them that this could destroy Beirut if it exploded,” said the official, who was involved in writing the letter and declined to be named.

Reuters could not independently confirm his description of the letter. The presidency did not respond to requests for comment.