Couple who contracted coronavirus on Diamond Princess cruise reveal how condition affected them

A husband and wife struck down with coronavirus after holidaying on the Diamond Princess cruise have spoken about how differently the deadly illness affected them.

Karen and Jason Honey, from Melbourne, were quarantined on board the ship docked at Yokohama, Japan, after an outbreak of the virus was confirmed on February 1.

In a video from their windowless cabin, Mrs Honey said: ‘We’re okay, we’re obviously stuck on this cruise ship but we’ve got to go along with it and do the best we can.’

But on February 11, Mrs Honey was taken off the ship and a swab test confirmed she had contracted COVID-19, ABC’s 7.30 reported.

‘That blew us both away. I thought I was clear,’ she said.

Mrs Honey, who was initially feeling fine, was taken to a hospital in Isesaki while her husband remained on the ship.

While in hospital, Mrs Honey experienced bouts of fever and sweating throughout the night, leaving her clothes and sheets soaked.

On February 20, Mr Honey also tested positive despite showing no symptoms of infection.

‘It’s really weird,’ he told 7.30. ‘I’ve got no symptoms.’

‘I feel fine. I’ve had no fevers, no coughs, no nasal problems, no aches, no pains. Nothing.’

His wife’s symptoms went away and she returned a negative result, before testing positive again.

Mr Honey said there is nothing the doctors could do and they just need to build an immunity to the illness.

He said they’ve had a ‘gutful’ of being stuck in quarantine – both on the boat and in hospital – and feel like the forgotten Australians stranded in Japan.

In an update on Wednesday, Mrs Honey said: ‘Sorry I haven’t been on here any sooner but had a rough couple days and didn’t want to write my frustrations, anger, emotions or I will have to write a novel.’

‘Anyway both Jason and I got our results back yesterday and as you all know I was waiting on my second negative well unfortunately we both came back positive again.

‘Once again though I cannot emphasise enough that everyone’s messages of support, love and encouragement is whats helping us get us through this nightmare.’

James Kwan, who was quarantined on the Diamond Princess Cruise ship, became the first Australian to die from coronavirus.

The 78-year-old was transferred to Perth from Darwin on February 21 and died on Sunday.

At least 62 people in Australia are confirmed to have fallen ill with the deadly respiratory illness.

In NSW, a Year 11 Sydney student is the latest person to test positive for the virus. Epping Boys high School was shut on Friday and staff and students have been advised to self-quarantine at home.

The death of an elderly NSW woman in an aged care facility has also meant 17 children had to be tested after they visited the Dorothy Henderson Lodge at Sydney’s Macquarie Park.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has spread to 80 countries, with 95,000 confirmed cases and 3,250 deaths.