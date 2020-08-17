Couple who found migrant hidden in their bike rack after motorhome holiday threatened with fine

A COUPLE who found a migrant in their bike rack after a French motorhome holiday have been threatened with a fine by Border Force officials.

Debbie and John Marriott found the lad, who said he was from Sudan, when they arrived home in Worthing, West Sussex.

Police took him away.

But Debbie, 57, said: “Discovering the boy hiding in the bike rack was terrifying.

“It was a real shock and anything could have happened to him – or us – on the way back from France.

“But to now get a letter from Border Force suggesting it’s our fault, it’s a bit of a joke.

“They say we have broken the law by bringing someone into the country and have demanded to know details of our journey back home and what precautions we took.

“It’s a slap in the face to say the least.”

