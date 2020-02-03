Couple who robbed bushfire victims and businesses to buy drugs are jailed

A plumber and his cleaner girlfriend have been jailed for robbing a bushfire-ravaged business so they could buy drugs.

Leon Elton, 37, and Kylie Pobjie, 32, broke into an electrical shop in Batemans Bay, on the New South Wales south coast, on January 8.

The couple, who were labelled ‘grubs’ by NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller, stole $20,000 worth of Apple TVs, two drones, hair clippers and laptops from Betta Electrical.

On Monday, Elton and Pobjie were each sentenced to a minimum of six months behind bars, plus a 12-month parole period.

Magistrate Doug Dick said robbing a store during the deadly bushfire crisis was ‘despicable’.

‘Every day it’s just a raw reminder of what you did,’ Mr Dick told the court.

He said Elton’s family, who live in nearby Tilba Tilba, would end up paying for his crimes in the tight-knit community.

‘While you’re in custody your family can’t hide,’ Mr Dick told Elton.

Pobjie’s lawyer reminded Mr Dick she had called the police to admit to robbing the store.

‘I have no doubt what you have done at the time weighed heavily on your mind,’ Mr Dick told her.

But the magistrate said the town was still reeling from the couple’s crimes.

Pobjie’s lawyer said the couple didn’t plan on robbing the store, and had only travelled to Batemans Bay to buy drugs.

The Princes Highway electronics store was devastated by an inferno on New Year’s Eve – but enough stock remained in tact for the pair to allegedly ransack it.

Two days after the looting, Elton was arrested at home in Tilba Tilba while Pobjie was detained in Narooma.

A registrar described Pobjie’s past track record as ‘very extensive’, claiming she had spent ‘several periods in custody’ for drug offences.

Elton claimed to have been in a psychotic episode when he looted the store, caused by his drug problems.

The earliest the pair will be eligible for release is July.