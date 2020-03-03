Couples take part in 13th annual wife carrying race with a £150 barrel of local ale for the winner

Dozens of couples took part in the 13th annual wife carrying race earlier today with a barrel of ale awaiting the winners at the finish line.

The bizarre contest kicked off at 10.30am along the 380-metre course in Dorking, Surrey.

The rules state that those being carried can in fact be male or female but must weigh at least 50 kilograms with strict penalties for dropping your partner.

Entrants must also only use one of the recognised holds which include the bridal carry, piggy-back, shoulder-ride and fireman’s carry.

But the most popular stance is the Estonian Hold which involves the ‘wife’ hanging upside-down on the carrier’s back with their legs crossed in front of their face.

The couple who finish the race first win a barrel of local ale worth £150 – but this is not the only prize on offer.

The carrier who completes the course with the heaviest wife will win a pound of sausages.

The oldest carrier will receive a tin of pilchards and jar of Bovril while the last placed duo will receive a ceremonial Pot Noodle and a can of dog food.

In addition the first-placed British finishers will be asked to compete at the World Wife Carrying Championships in Finland in July.

Organisers suggest that wife-carrying began over twelve centuries ago in 793AD when Viking raiders ransacked the island of Lindisfarne off the coast of England.

It was there that they destroyed the monastery before carrying off any ‘unwilling local wenches’ which started the tradition, according to the race’s official website.

Wife-carrying continued intermittently for around 300 years before the UK Wife Carrying Race was officially instated in 2008.