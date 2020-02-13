Couples warned about brutal ‘Valentighting’ sex trend that strikes this week

The term refers to someone breaking up with a partner ahead of Valentine’s Day to avoid spending money on a gift, date or flowers

Joining the likes of ghosting, orbiting and breadcrumbing in the ranks of the new terms we use to describe modern dating is “Valentighting”.

And as the trend’s name would suggest, this week is when it’ll be happening.

Valentighting was was awarded its name by the Metro, who described it as “the heartbreaking act of dumping someone right before Valentine’s Day, because you’re too tight to get them a gift, write a card, or make any kind of fuss”.

Funny, but not to those who have experienced the phenomenon.

Amy Luong, from Iowa, spoke to the Huffington Post about her Valentighting experience which happened just last week.

The 23-year-old had been with her boyfriend for a year when he broke up with her last month, however they reunited and she believed they had grown stronger for it.

They began to speak firmly about the future and then… he started an argument and ended the relationship a week before Valentine’s Day.

Due to the contents of their argument making no sense in the context of their relationship – he said she didn’t respect him and that his friends told him to leave her – Luong believes she was Valentighted.

Kim Seltzer, a dating coach from LA, told the Huffington post: “Valentine’s Day of all holidays brings the relationship to a head and highlights issues between couples that might not be working.”

She said that if it is about the gifts, it’s more likely to be the person’s fear of a gift being interpreted incorrectly as an investment in the relationship than worrying about penny-pinching.

A.K.A, they don’t want to spend money on someone they don’t see a future with.

Unfortunately, many aren’t just left alone on Valentine’s thanks to this sex trend, but are also left with a cupboard full of gifts they had already bought for their Valentighter.

Devastating, but luckily, most UK shops will allow you to return the goods if you bought them in the last month or so – we advise getting email receipts so you never lose them.

Valentine’s gifts can be a difficult one for any couple though, as people expect different gifts, have different budgets and different tastes.

For example while one person loves roses and jewellery another may reject those stereotypes and want a personalised playlist and pizza.

Kim recommends keeping the lines of communication open and talking about what you expect.

Plus, if they want surprises, we’d recommend telling them that you expect them not to be annoyed if you hit the wrong mark (and keep the gift receipt).

If you need some inspiration, try our Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for her, for all budgets.

So, what do you do if you are Valentighted?

Remember the love you do have in your life: platonic, familial, self-love and celebrate this.

Avoid social media because it’ll only hurt your heart.

Go out with your single friends and have fun in places where other singles are gathering like bars, breweries and clubs.

Oh, and enjoy being free of a tightwad!