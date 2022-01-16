Court records in Turkiye reveal illegal migration to Europe.

The Supreme Court of Appeals upholds the accused’s 47-year and-11-month sentence in the death of two irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The records of Turkiye’s Supreme Court in a migrant smuggling case in which two irregular migrants died have revealed the details of the perilous journey migrants took to start a new life in Europe.

In the case of two irregular migrants, one of whom was a child, Turkiye’s Supreme Court of Appeals upheld a sentence of 47 years and 11 months in prison to an accused Syrian national on charges of “migrant smuggling and killing under the principle of dolus eventualis” in the case of two irregular migrants, one of whom was a child, who died while attempting to flee to Europe via human smugglers across the Aegean Sea.

The accused worked in the shoe business in Turkiye for two years to save money before fleeing to Europe, according to court documents.

In 2016, he made contact with human smugglers through his relatives and asked them to assist him in traveling abroad.

The smugglers demanded €1,600 ((dollar)1,826) in exchange for their assistance, but the accused only had €1,400.

The smugglers then offered him a discount if he agreed to drive the boat that would transport him and other irregular migrants, according to the records.

The accused received about a 45-minute training on driving the boat from human smugglers the day before the incident in Turkiye’s western Balikesir province’s Ayvalik district.

The smugglers arrived the next day with more irregular migrants who had boarded the boat late at night, despite the fact that the boat was not the one for which the accused had been trained.

The human smugglers left the area after the boat was set to sail.

The boat was hit by a wave about 10 minutes later, causing two migrants to fall into the sea and unable to be rescued.

The irregular migrants who had requested assistance by phone were rescued by Turkish Coast Guard teams after the boat began to take on water.

Following the incident, the Syrian defendant who was on board the boat was charged with smuggling migrants and causing the deaths of two people.

On charges of smuggling migrants, he received a sentence of six years and three months in prison.

