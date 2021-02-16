Court reverses museum openings in S. French city

PARIS, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — A court on Monday reversed an earlier decision by the mayor of Perpignan, southern France, to reopen the city’s museums early this month in defiance of the French government’s COVID-19 rules and ordered the cultural institutions shut again.

The Administrative Court of Montpellier suspended Mayor Louis Aliot’s Feb. 8 order to reopen four museums, recalling the “particularly strict health protocols” in force in the country and the “prime minister’s assessment on the closure of this type of establishments” and arguing that these do not “allow a mayor to decide on such opening himself.”

Speaking to BFMTV news channel, Aliot said he would appeal the court’s decision, stressing that “today, it is essential to open the museums because it allows many to smile again.”

“We are locked in a debate of restricting freedoms and I think it’s time to give people some hope,” he added.

Forced to shut down when the country entered its second lockdown on Oct. 30, 2020, museums, cinemas and music halls are still closed as the number of daily COVID-19 infections remains above the 5,000 threshold for easing the restrictions.

The government had initially planned to reopen the country’s cultural venues on Jan. 7.

On Monday, France confirmed 4,376 new coronavirus infections and 412 deaths in one day. The cumulative total of cases now stands at 3,469,539, including 82,226 fatalities, according to Health Ministry figures. Enditem