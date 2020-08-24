Courteney Cox Defeats Jennifer Aniston At Pool In Hilarious Instagram Video

Courteney Cox’s recent Instagram video showed her defeating her friend Jennifer Aniston at pool.

The video starts with Cox knocking every ball in a hole. However, when Aniston gives it a try, she constantly misfires.

“I’m just… you know… it’s been a long time,” a visibly embarrassed Aniston tells in the video.

“I may have had a good night…but could my friend BE any cuter?” Cox captioned the Instagram video.

Several of her friends and followers took to the comments section to laud their friendship.

“The two of you are too cute!” actress Michelle Pfeiffer commented.

“You guys are so cool,” internet personality Hannah Stocking commented.

“This is amazing!!!!!” Ali Wentworth wrote.

Aniston shared the same video on her Instagram page and captioned it, “Friends shouldn’t let Friends play pool (especially when they suck).”

The “Friends” co-stars have been spending a lot of time together lately.

Last month, Cox shared a video of Aniston bonding with her pet dogs Harley and Hopper. In the video, Cox and Aniston posed with the former’s two pups while wearing matching face masks. The canines also have their own mini face masks.

In June, Aniston wished her friend on her birthday by sharing a series of photos on her Instagram story.

“Happy birthday to this amazing human,” Aniston captioned one of the photos.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the twosome along with co-stars David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, were set to feature in HBO Max’s “Friends” reunion. It has, however, been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller in the show, appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” last month and revealed that the reunion could start filming in August.

“It’s supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August, but honestly, we’re going to wait and see another week or two if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do. And if not, we’ll wait until it’s safe,” Schwimmer said.