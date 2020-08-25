Courteney Cox’s Ex-Husband David Arquette Talks About Co-Parenting, Daughter Before ‘Scream 5’ Reunion

David Arquette talked about his great relationship with his ex-wife Courteney Cox as they continue to co-parent their daughter, Coco, ahead of their upcoming reunion for “Scream 5.”

Arquette and Cox share 16-year-old daughter Coco from their over a decade of marriage. The exes remain amicable even after their separation, according to Arquette.

“We’re co-parents to our daughter who’s 16, so we have a really great relationship,” he told Yahoo! Entertainment.

“We’re friends, and we’ve communicated a lot because of Coco. We’ve just had — not an easy time with it. We’ve been really open and supportive of each other. We never went head-to-head [or]battled each other through the process of divorce and through the process of raising our kid, so it’s made for a friendship and relationship that is out of respect.”

He added that having a teenager comes with extra challenges especially since Coco is already a TikTok star like her mom.

“Our daughter’s really great. There’s difficult parts, especially through the teenage years. There’s a lot of emotions and feelings,” he confessed.

Arquette and Cox will be reuniting again on the big screen for their movie “Scream 5.” They met on the set of the first “Scream” film in 1996 and got married three years later. Even if they are no longer together, the two have always loved working on the same project. Arquette even praised his ex-wife for being an “incredible actress.”

“We always love working together. She’s an incredible actress, so it’ll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they’re at,” he added.

He also confirmed that he is working on reprising his character Sheriff Riley’s signature mustache. In fact, he has grown the mustache and is hoping they will film soon “or I’m gonna have a big mustache.”

In May, Arquette expressed his interest in being part of the fifth “Scream” movie. At the time, “Scream 5” wasn’t confirmed yet. However, earlier this month, the reboot was confirmed. Cox even shared the movie’s iconic Ghostface mask on Instagram.

Cox will reprise her role as news reporter Gale Weathers in the movie.

“We can’t imagine ‘Scream’ without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney,” said Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella of the filmmaking group Radio Silence.