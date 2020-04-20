Courts Told to Calm Down on Jailing People for Merely Being Stupid or Irritating

A former director of public prosecutions has warned the courts not to get carried away with banging people up for being a bit stupid amid the coronavirus stay-home regime, as one of the many last things we currently need is a skyrocketing prison population.

This is from Ken Macdonald QC, who says people who do the very bad modern stuff like deliberately coughing at their enemies or police workers should be made the maximum example of in the very worst of confinements, but those merely caught being stupid – hanging around outside, shopping for the wrong things, walking the dog twice and so on – really ought to get away with fines and warnings at the most.

Macdonald said: “Prison isn’t the places for nuisances, especially during a pandemic when confinement is so risky and difficult for the authorities to manage. Courts should avoid the inclination to overreact in unprecedented times. Filing up our prisons during a pandemic with people who clearly need psychiatric help rather than punishment is a poor criminal justice policy.” [Guardian]