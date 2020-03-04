Cousins win battle for Games sailing spot

Cousins Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin have prevailed in the family feud to sail at the Tokyo Olympics, selected over siblings Nathan and Haylee Outteridge.

Waterhouse and Darmanin claimed silver in the mixed-crew Nacra class in Rio but, in attempting to return for another Games tilt, they were pushed to the qualification brink by the Outteridge duo who beat them in the most recent world championship regatta last month.

The cousins won back-to-back world championship bronze in vastly different conditions on their way to qualification, while the Outteridge siblings peaked with silver in Geelong in a selection bid that ultimately fell short.

Nathan Outteridge won gold and silver medals at previous Games in the 49er class and had made the transition hoping to add to his medal haul alongside his sister in Tokyo.

Both crews were adamant they deserved selection, knowing whoever got the nod would present as genuine gold medal chances in Enoshima later this year.

No official appeal was lodged but selectors laboured over the final decision, delaying the announcement until Tuesday.

It is the second tough call Australia’s Olympic sailing selectors have made ahead of the Tokyo campaign, with Rio Laser gold medallist Tom Burton left out of the team in favour of world champion Matt Wearn.

Selection caps an intense week for Waterhouse, who was part of Australia’s SailGP team that finished the first round in Sydney second behind Great Britain on the weekend.

“I’m absolutely shattered, never been this tired, but we’re stoked,” he told AAP.

“We thought it was going to go our way but now it has, you feel a lot of responsibility to perform well.

“We’ve been given the chance, Nathan and Haylee have missed out so you want to make the most of it.

“Psychologically we’re a lot better (than four years ago), lots of people can sail fast, but with the world watching it can throw you off.”

The duo join Mat Belcher and Will Ryan (470) and Wearn as strong gold medal hopes in Tokyo, while Jake Lilley impressed at the recent Finn Gold Cup.

Brothers Sam and Will Phillips (49er), as well as Jaime Ryan and Tess Lloyd (49er FX), were included in the team last week after securing their berths with promising world championship campaigns in Geelong last month.