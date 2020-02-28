COV-19 clinics at major SA hospitals

Specific coronavirus clinics have been set up in major hospitals across South Australia.

SA Health’s Chief Public Health Officer Associate Professor, Nicola Spurrier said that people with COV-19 symptoms can attend those facilities and be assessed and tested.

When questioned by reporters on Wednesday, Prof Spurrier could not provide a number of patients the clinics could accommodate.

“We’re looking at what’s possible with our current structures and resources,” Prof Spurrier said.

“We’re not sure if this will be an acute or severe problem where we get lots of cases all at once.

“We’re hoping it will be more of a slow progression.”

She said for mild virus cases, home-based care options were being explored and a home pathology collection was already in place.

As the nation remains in the contamination phase, Prof Spurrier said it gave the federal government more time to plan in case it escalated to a pandemic.

There is currently one case of coronavirus in South Australia.

The female patient is stable and resides fully isolated in the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Prof Spurrier recommended the general pubic practised good hygiene, stay home and away from vulnerable people if unwell and to have the general flu vaccine.