COVAX-allocated vaccines expected in Namibia in March: minister

WINDHOEK, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Doses of COVID-19 vaccines allocated through the COVAX facility are expected in Namibia in March, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said on Wednesday.

Shangula said the country has proposed a total budget of about 583 million Namibia dollars (40 million U.S. dollars) for COVID-19 vaccines under the Deployment and Vaccination Plan, of which 485 million Namibia dollars will be for the actual procurement of vaccines.

“This will enable Namibia to procure vaccines for an additional 40 percent of the population to attain a 60 percent vaccination coverage,” he said, adding that China has pledged to donate 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and India has pledged to donate 30,000 doses of the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.

Shangula urged Namibians to “welcome and embrace our vaccination campaign like the rest of humanity.”

Namibia has so far reported 37,896 cumulative confirmed cases, 2,058 of which still active. Enditem