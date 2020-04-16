COVID-19: 12 Japanese judo team examination positive

ANKARA

The Japanese judo association stated 12 people including a senior director were infected with the unique coronavirus.

The All Japan Judo Federation said Monday in a declaration that a total of 12 team member, including managing supervisor Soya Nakazato, tested positive for COVID-19.

The country’s judo association stated that the first contaminated situation was reported on April 4 as one team member was contaminated by the infection.

On April 12, 62-year-old Nakazato was contaminated.

Japan’s judo body included that Nakazato had a fever on April 5, but following the examinations, he was confirmed positive.

Over 1.92 million COVID-19 cases have actually now been reported in 185 countries and regions since the virus arised in China last December, with Europe and also the U.S. being the worst-hit locations.

The international casualty has actually surpassed 120,000, while 461,800 have actually recuperated worldwide thus far, according to the U.S.-based figures assembled by Johns Hopkins University.

Japan reported 7,645 favorable situations however the death toll from coronavirus was 143.

Recently, Japan proclaimed a state of emergency situation in a minimum of 7 provinces, the very first time in the nation’s history, to stem the spread of the coronavirus.