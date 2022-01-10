Covid-19: A common cold ‘provides some protection’ against coronavirus infection.

For the first time, a new study finds that getting a cold lowers the risk of contracting Covid.

A study has found that getting a common cold helps protect against Covid and reduces the severity of the disease if you do get infected.

For the first time, Imperial College London researchers have confirmed that T cells produced by colds can defend the body against a Covid infection.

However, the extent of that protection varies from person to person and is not comparable to that provided by a vaccine.

This means that a cold can supplement the protection provided by a vaccine but should not be considered a viable substitute, according to the researchers.

“Our findings show for the first time that T cells induced by common cold coronaviruses can protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

“Rather than the spike protein on the virus’s surface [targeted by vaccines], these T cells provide protection by attacking proteins within the virus,” said Imperial College London’s Professor Ajit Lalvani.

“Being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus doesn’t always result in infection, and we’ve been keen to understand why,” said Rhia Kundu, also of Imperial College London.

“We discovered that high levels of pre-existing T cells, which the body produces when infected with other human coronaviruses such as the common cold, can protect against COVID-19 infection.

“While this is a significant development, it is only one form of protection, and no one should rely solely on it.”

Instead, getting fully vaccinated, including your booster dose, is the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19.”

The findings of the 52-person study, according to the researchers, provide a blueprint for a second-generation, universal vaccine that could protect against infection from current and future Covid variants, including Omicron.

Because they discovered that the 26 people who did not become infected had significantly higher levels of these cross-reactive T cells than the 26 people who did become infected.

To protect against infection, these T cells targeted internal proteins within the virus rather than the spike protein on the virus’s surface.

Currently available vaccines target the spike protein but do not elicit an immune response to the internal proteins.

As a result, the researchers claim that – in addition to our current effective spike.

