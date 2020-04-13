COVID-19: Arab countries report more cases, deaths

ISTANBUL

Several Arab countries reported a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths on Monday.

Qatar’s tally rose to 3,231 after 252 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The death toll stands at seven, while a total of 334 patients have recovered so far, the ministry said.

In Oman, 128 new cases raised the total to 727, while the country’s death toll remains at four.

Tunisia confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 707.

The death toll in the country stands at 31, according to the Health Ministry.

In Lebanon, two new cases took the total to 632, while the death toll remains at 20.

Over 1.86 million COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 185 countries and regions since the virus originated in China last December, with Europe and the U.S. being the worst-hit areas.

More than 115,200 people have died and almost 441,000 patients have recovered around the world so far, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz