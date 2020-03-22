Covid-19 arrives in Angola | Euronews

Angola registered this Saturday the first two confirmed cases of patients infected by Covid-19. The announcement was made this Saturday by the Minister of Health Sílvia Lutucuta who informed that they are two citizens residing in Angola, newcomers from Portugal with mandatory compliance with home quarantine.

This Saturday, two planes from the Angolan air carrier TAAG will repatriate Angolan citizens who are stranded in the cities of Lisbon and Porto, due to the closing of the borders as of this Friday.

As a reinforcement of security measures, Sílvia Lutucuta announced that these passengers will comply with institutional quarantine.

A EuroAtlantic Boeing 767 will also arrive in Angola, which will repatriate Portuguese citizens who are temporarily in Angola, as tourists and businessmen, sick or in need.