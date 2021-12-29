COVID-19 at-home tests are becoming scarce just when we need them most.

If you can find them, at-home COVID-19 tests are a great thing to have right now.

They can be purchased without a prescription at drug stores and retailers for as little as (dollar)8.

They have a good level of accuracy, especially when used over several days.

Rapid antigen tests, which provide results in about 15 minutes, are a convenient way to find out if you are infected and should avoid a holiday gathering where you might pose a risk to vulnerable people.

Unfortunately, they’ve become scarce at the same time as the more contagious omicron variant raises the alarm, and holiday gatherings, such as New Year’s Eve parties, increase the risk of infection.

On Tuesday, no at-home tests were available at any of the eight Rite Aid and CVS locations in central Pennsylvania.

Some stores provided a beacon of hope.

One was about to unload a truck that might have contained a shipment of tests, for instance.

Several others mentioned upcoming shipments and suggested trying again on Friday or Monday.

The supply situation is “fluid,” according to a spokeswoman for The Giant Company, which operates Giant and Martin’s stores, and Walgreens referred reporters to a written statement citing “incredible” demand and possible shortages.

Those who are successful in finding a test may be subjected to a limit of four or six per person.

In a nutshell, it appeared that purchasing an at-home test between now and Friday was unlikely, but not impossible.

For what it’s worth, hospitals are also struggling to meet demand for COVID-19 tests.

People should not go to the emergency room for a COVID-19 test unless they are experiencing severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, and should instead contact their doctor about getting tested, presumably for a lab test that will not provide immediate results.

Rapid tests were available at some of Penn State Health’s doctors’ offices, but only for existing patients with an appointment, according to the organization.

Given the urgency of the more contagious omicron and the fact that we’re just entering peak season for colds, flu, and contagious respiratory illnesses, the need for COVID-19 tests is unlikely to go away anytime soon.

The administration of Vice President Biden is…

