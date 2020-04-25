Covid-19: Authorities fear release of Genevans this weekend – Geneva

“On the eve of this first stage of deconfinement, we must above all not lower our guard.” It’s in these terms that Adrien Bron, director general of health, started the sanitary point on Friday. He wanted to recall that although some sectors will be able to resume their activities next week, the sanitary measures decreed by the cantonal doctor and the Federal Office of Health remain more than ever topical.

Thus, the ban on gatherings of more than five people and the obligation of social distancing are maintained. Also note that this weekend, the same measures as those taken on previous weekends will be required. Restrictions on sports centers, beaches, parks and some countryside sites are maintained and controls will take place.

Eleven people diagnosed Thursday

Doctor Aglaé Tardin, of the Cantonal Medical Service, confirmed that the number of Genevans tested positive for Covid-19 continues to drop. Only eleven people were diagnosed positive yesterday, bringing the total to 4,733. The hospital still has 278 patients treated for the virus (284 Thursday). Of these, 26 are in intensive care and 25 are intubated. The total number of patients who were able to return to their homes is now 600. The canton deplores three new deaths.

The doctor also gave information on the evolution of the pandemic in Geneva’s nursing homes. Eighteen out of the 54 establishments in the canton are affected. “We currently have 78 positive people and 167 residents healed.”

Finally, authorities have clarified that the virus is not spread through tap water or bottled water, unless you drink from the same glass. It is also not transmitted in a swimming pool or the lake, as long as social distancing is guaranteed before, during and after launching. At this stage, the opening of swimming pools and beaches this summer is not guaranteed.