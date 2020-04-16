Covid-19 ‘avalanche’ in Africa & India might lead to FOUR waves of infection striking Europe & US, health specialist states

A WHO public wellness professional has advised that if the coronavirus is allowed to “march with” Sub-Saharan Africa as well as the Indian sub-continent unarrested, the remainder of the world dangers being hit by repeated bouts of Covid-19.

Professor Lawrence Gostin, supervisor of the World Health Organization’s Center on Public Health and also Human Rights, told BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Wednesday that we are “just as risk-free as the weakest web link in the worldwide chain” on tackling coronavirus.

If you’ve got Covid rages in other parts of the world, in this interconnected society we live in, it will certainly return to Europe as well as the United States.

Gostin included that the disease can come back in a “second, 3rd or even fourth wave” if the problem is not dealt with worldwide. He also took a swipe at President Donald Trump for taking out United States financing for the WHO, saying it might have a “ravaging impact.”

The public wellness specialist said that “in the center of a once-in-a-century pandemic,” it was “deeply worrying and dismaying” to see the head of state cut off financing.

His forecasts of multiple waves of the infection come just a day after one more expert alerted that social distancing steps might need to be in area till 2022.

A paper published in the journal Science wrapped up that a single lockdown would not suffice to stem the spread– and also cautioned that additional optimals might be also greater.

The most awful case scenario offered by the team from Harvard University was that, in the absence of an injection, Covid-19 could keep bouncing back up until as late as 2025.

