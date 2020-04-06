COVID-19: Bangladesh anti-graft director dies, death toll at 13

DHAKA, Bangladesh

A director of Bangladesh government’s main anti-graft body died due to coronavirus on Monday morning in the capital Dhaka, a hospital official confirmed.

Jalal Saifur Rahman, one of the directors of Anti-Corruption Commission was admitted to a hospital after having tested positive for coronavirus one week ago.

Dr. Shihab Uddin, superintendent of Kuwait Maitree Hospital, one of the dedicated hospitals for treating coronavirus-infected patients in Bangladesh, told Anadolu Agency: “He was in intensive care unit of the hospital and last late night his blood pressure fell down rapidly. We tried our level best. But today [Monday] at 7.30 a.m. [0130GMT] he died.”

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased director have been kept in isolation, local daily Jugantor newspaper reported citing government sources.

Bangladesh on Monday reported 29 new coronavirus patients and four new death, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 117 and death toll to 13.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 183 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 1.2 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll nearing 70,000, and over almost 263,000 recoveries.