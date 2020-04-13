COVID-19: Bangladesh suspends 6 medical professionals

DHAKA, Bangladesh

Bangladesh put on hold six medical professionals from federal government solution Saturday after they were allegedly discovered unwilling to deal with coronavirus people as well as remained missing from work without prior notification.

A Directorate of Health Services stated the physicians from the Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital were suspended under the Government Service Rule as well as the Health Ministry would certainly take more activities versus the physicians.

Head Of State Sheikh Hasina shared dissatisfaction concerning the reports during a meeting with authorities and guided them to take stern action if any individual revealed “negligence” in releasing tasks.

According to reports, there are shortage of individual protection equipment (PPE) for healthcare employees as well as employees are examining favorable for the infection while giving therapy.

The six medical professionals were provided PPEs to proceed with treatment as well as the federal government asserts there is adequate tools for health care employees.

Thirty people have passed away as well as 482 were contaminated in with the COVID-19 in Bangladesh, according to most recent numbers Saturday.