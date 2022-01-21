COVID-19 booster: Here’s how long data suggests a third shot will keep you safe from coronavirus.

According to NPR, experts say getting a booster shot is crucial in combating COVID-19’s dominant strain, the Omicron variant.

Many people may wonder how long a third shot provides protection, and researchers in the United Kingdom believe they have the answer.

Protection against infection is expected to wear off after six months with the Pizifer vaccine, but protection against serious illness appears to be even stronger, according to researchers at the UK Health Security Agency.

The report was recently withdrawn.

While infection resistance is fairly strong, it begins to wane after three months.

After three months, the booster’s effectiveness in reducing the risk of infection drops from 70% to 50%.

In four months, the researchers predict that the booster will reduce infection risk by 40%.

Jennifer Gommerman is a researcher at the University of Toronto who specializes in immunology.

“The vaccine’s efficacy against infection depends on our level of antibodies because they are really our first line of defense against SARS-CoV-2,” Gommerman told NPR.

Antibodies rising after a shot and dropping some time later, according to Gommerman, is “perfectly normal and expected.”

“So in terms of infection protection, we’ll see some early protection with a booster, but that protection will wane,” she added.

“Keep in mind, too, that omicron is not the same as the original version of SARS-CoV-2, which is what we’ve been immunized against,” Gommerman continued.

As a result, our defense takes a hit in terms of how well those antibodies recognize omicron.”

