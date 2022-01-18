Covid-19 boosters have been given to Glasgow’s homeless and at-risk communities.

Covid-19 boosters are being given to Glasgow’s homeless and at-risk communities.

From the Lodging House Mission in the city center, Advanced Nurse Practitioners have been giving jags.

Last week, 36 jags were given out at the first clinic, and the team is hoping for a bigger turnout this time.

Covid-19 boosters have been distributed to Glasgow’s homeless and at-risk communities.

At the Lodging House Mission in the city center, some of the city’s most vulnerable have been getting vaccinated.

Advanced Nurse Practitioners have been delivering jags from the charity’s central Glasgow headquarters, where they care for the homeless, vulnerable, and socially excluded.

At any given time, Glasgow City’s Health and Social Care Partnership’s Complex Needs Service – formerly known as Homeless Health Service – helps around 450 people.

Addiction issues, mental health issues, and poor physical health are all common among the people they encounter.

Last week, 36 jags were given out at the first clinic, and the team hopes that as word gets out about the weekly clinic, more people will show up.

“We’re very pleased to be able to do this work and to help some of Glasgow’s most vulnerable communities get their vaccines and boosters,” Kirsty Paterson, the senior advanced nurse practitioner who co-ordinates and delivers the vaccine programme, said.

We were surprised, but delighted, to see a line outside the Lodging House once word got out that we were here.

“It’s been a fantastic response.”

“Some of the people we work with have very complex health and care needs,” said Lisa Ross, the service’s manager.

A severe covid infection is potentially fatal.

Our team has been reaching out to vulnerable communities throughout the pandemic, going where they are and providing a service that saves lives.

We appreciate the Lodging House Mission’s assistance with vaccination efforts, and we will continue to do everything we can to combat this virus.”

“We’re delighted to have the vaccination clinic on site,” said June Macleod, manager of the Lodging House Mission.

Because many of our guys have underlying health issues and don’t participate in activities or keep appointments, bringing the vaccinations to them is a huge help.

The team has been fantastic, and we’re really looking forward to seeing who will attend the next clinic, as we know there will be.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.