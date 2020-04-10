COVID-19: Botswana places MPs, president in quarantine

JOHANNESBURG

Botswana said Thursday it is placing all members of parliament, including the president, under quarantine after a nurse at a special session the previous day tested positive for COVID-19.

“Everyone who was in parliament is a casualty, therefore we have decided that everyone should go on 14 days quarantine,” health services director Malaki Tshipayagae was quoted as by the Daily News.

The session Wednesday was called by President Mokgweetsi Masisi to request approval of a six-month state of public emergency to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The government requested lawmakers pass the bill, urging it will afford sufficient time to gather what is needed to succeed in the fight against the virus.

But legislators were shocked Thursday after finding out a nurse who was testing them for COVID-19 a day earlier tested positive for the virus.

The number of cases in Botswana stands at 13 and one reported death. It is the second time the head of the state is undergoing self-isolation because of the virus.

Masisi went into self-isolation for 14 days last month after returning from a trip to neighboring Namibia.

