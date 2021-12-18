COVID-19 cases are on the rise, giving 2021 a 2020 feel.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, giving the end of 2021 a 2020 vibe.

Associated Press photographers JENNIFER PELTZ and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

NEW YORK (AP) — In the wake of a new omicron variant that caused a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe, US officials stepped up their calls for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated on Friday.

Despite the fact that the calendar is about to change, Friday felt like it was from the year 2020: NFL games were postponed due to COVID-19 infections.

The Rockettes’ holiday show has been canceled for the year.

European governments imposed a slew of restrictions that halted travel and sent travelers into hiding.

Although little is known about omicron, officials warn that it appears to be more contagious than the delta variant, which has already put hospitals around the world under strain.

Many people changed their plans as a result of the uncertainty.

In the United States, President Joe Biden’s administration resisted any restrictions, but drew up dire scenarios for the unvaccinated in an attempt to persuade those who are hesitant to get the vaccine to do so.

“For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death, for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday, echoing President Barack Obama’s earlier comments.

According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, the new variant is already “in full force” in New York City, with new cases reaching an all-time high of more than 8,300 on Thursday.

However, according to city data, new hospitalizations and deaths are well below their spring 2020 peak and even where they were this time last year.

Sports in the United States were also disrupted by the coronavirus.

Due to outbreaks, the NFL announced on Friday that three games would be moved from this weekend to next week.

The league has not stated whether or not the cases were caused by the omicron variant.

Because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production, the Radio City Rockettes canceled four Friday performances, and plans for future shows are still being evaluated.

In December, the popular holiday show performs four times a day at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.





