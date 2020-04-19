COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Arab nations

RABAT/ BEIRUT/ KUWAIT CITY

Five Arab nations reported an increase in the coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.

In Morocco, the Health Ministry said the death toll from the coronavirus has jumped to 138, while the total number of cases reached 2,820, as 135 new cases were found.

The ministry added that 322 coronavirus patients have so far recovered.

The UAE’s Health Ministry confirmed 479 new infections, bringing the tally to 6,781. It said the death toll in the country rose to 41, as 4 more people died of the coronavirus.

In Kuwait, the Health Ministry said that the country’s total coronavirus infections jumped to 1,915 after 164 new infections were found over the past 24 hours.

The ministry also said the death toll in the country stood at seven.

In Oman, the Health Ministry confirmed 86 new COVID-19 infections, taking the country’s total cases to 1,266.

A ministry’s statement said that six deaths have so far been confirmed in the country, while 233 coronavirus patients have recovered.

In Lebanon, the Health Ministry announced in its daily briefing that one new case was confirmed over the past 24 hours, pushing the tally in the country to 673.

The ministry also added that the death toll from the coronavirus stood at 21.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 161,200 people, with total infections exceeding 2.34 million, and recoveries crossing 604,300, according to Johns Hopkins University.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara