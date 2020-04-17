COVID-19: Cases, deaths rise in Arab countries

ISTANBUL

Several Arab countries reported a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths on Wednesday.

The highest jump was recorded in Saudi Arabia, where 493 new cases pushed the overall count to 5,862.

The country’s death toll reached 79 after six more fatalities over the past 24 hours, while recoveries stand at 931, the Health Ministry said.

Qatar’s tally rose to 3,711 as 283 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The death toll stands at seven, while a total of 406 patients have recovered so far, the ministry said.

In Bahrain, 143 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,671.

The Health Ministry said 663 patients have recovered, while the death toll remains at seven.

Morocco recorded 100 new cases that raised the total to 1,988.

One more fatality over the past 24 hours took the country’s death toll to 127, while total recoveries are at 218, according to the Health Ministry.

In Kuwait, 50 new cases pushed the total to 1,405, including 206 recoveries.

Three people have died of the virus in Kuwait so far, the Health Ministry said.

Lebanon’s case count reached 658 after 17 more people tested positive over the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said 81 patients have recovered in the country, while the death toll is at 21.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions after emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe being the hardest-hit areas in the world.

Over 2 million cases have now been reported worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 128,000 and more than 501,000 recoveries, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz