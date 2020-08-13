COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in Eurasia, Central Asia

BAKU

Coronavirus cases and fatalities continued to rise across Eurasian and Central Asian countries on Thursday.

Moldova

Moldova reported 390 new cases of the virus, bringing the tally to 29,087.

At least 15 fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 878, while recoveries increased to 20,276 after 278 additions.

Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, the COVID-19 State Commission decided to gradually relax the strict quarantine in the country as of Aug. 17.

Shopping centers, indoor markets, sports and beauty salons, children’s education centers will reopen in the country from Aug. 17, the commission said.

According to the Health Ministry, the overall count of infections rose to 101,372, while recoveries reached 76,756.

In the Central Asian country, 1,335 virus-related deaths have been recorded so far.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry reported 256 more cases over the past day, bringing the total to 33,093.

Two more fatalities raised the death toll to 215, the ministry said.

Recoveries climbed by 611 to reach the total of 26,270.

At least 6,608 patients remain in hospitals, while some 100,000 people are under medical surveillance in Uzbekistan, where virus safety measures are in effect until at least Aug. 15.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan reported 91 more cases bringing the total number of cases to 33,915, including 500 deaths and 31,269 recoveries.

A total of 2,146 patients are receiving medical treatment.

Belarus

The total number of cases in Belarus rose to 69,203 with 101 additions over the past 24 hours.

The death toll in the country rose to 599 as four more people died of the virus.

Tajikistan

Tajikistan reported 38 more cases over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 7,950, including 63 deaths.

A total of 6,741 patients have recovered, while 1,146 remain under treatment.

Worldwide

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 751,400 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.

The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

Nearly 20.73 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 12.87 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin