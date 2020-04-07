COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000 in Iraq

BAGHDAD, April 6 (Xinhua) — Iraqi Health Ministry on Monday said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,031, and the death toll reached 64 in the country.

Out of the 70 cases confirmed during the past 24 hours, four are in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, 41 in Erbil, nine in Basra, seven in Dhi Qar, four in Najaf, three in Sulaimaniyah, two in Karbala, the ministry said in a statement.

So far, 1,031 cases have been confirmed in the country, of whom up to 64 have died and 344 others were recovered, according to the statement.

The Iraqi authorities have taken several measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, including extending a nationwide curfew until April 19.

To help Iraq cope with the coronavirus spread, a Chinese team of seven experts has been working with their Iraqi counterparts since March 7.