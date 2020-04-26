COVID-19 cases exceed 10,000 in Romania

BUCHAREST, April 23 (Xinhua) — Romania has reported 386 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10,096, local authorities said on Thursday.

Within the past 24 hours, the deaths rose by 19 to 527, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the government agency authorized to publish information on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 2,406 recoveries have been reported so far, while 288 patients are being treated in intensive care units, the GCS added.

As many as 6,979 tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours, with the total number of tests performed in the country reaching 113,336.

The GCS also reported that 12,226 people were under institutionalized quarantine in the country, while another 28,131 people are in self-quarantine at home.

Romania announced a nationwide lockdown from March 25, after the country entered a state of emergency on March 16 when the number of COVID-19 cases exceeded 100. On April 16, the parliament voted to approve an extension for another 30 days.

The east European country reported its first case on Feb. 26, involving a 20-year-old Romanian national infected by an Italian visitor.