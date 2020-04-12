COVID-19 cases exceed 2,000, 25 deaths in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG

Twenty five people died from the coronavirus in South Africa where the number of confirmed cases stands at 2,028, the health minister announced Saturday.

Zweli Mkhize said the 25th patient died Saturday at a hospital in Cape Town. The 61-year-old male had underlying health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension and obesity, said the minister.

South Africa has concluded 75,053 COVID-19 tests in the past two weeks, according to Mkhize, with health experts lauding the government for conducting mass tests and treating patients early.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.77 million confirmed infections worldwide and an exess of 108,800 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. Nearly 403,000 have recovered.