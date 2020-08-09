COVID-19 cases exceed 41, 000 in Ghana

ACCRA, Aug. 9 (Xinhua)–Ghana registered 470 more infections of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing its number of cases to 41, 003, the Ghana Health Service said in its latest update.

The number of recovered and discharged cases increased to 38,330, as authorities declared 628 more confirmed COVID-19 patients free of the infections.

Nine more infected persons died of the pandemic, bringing the West African country’s COVID-19 related deaths to 215, with 2, 458 active cases.

The World Health Organization has named Ghana as one of the countries driving high the number of COVID-19 infections on the African continent. Enditem