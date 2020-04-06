COVID-19 cases exceed 5,000 in Russia

MOSCOW, April 5 (Xinhua) — Russia has registered 5,389 COVID-19 cases covering most of the regions as of Sunday, up by 658 from the previous day, official data showed.

Of the new cases, 536 were confirmed in Moscow, the worst hit part of the country, bringing the city’s tally to 3,893, according to Russia’s coronavirus response center.

The death toll rose to 45 after two more patients died of the disease, while 355 people have recovered, including 22 in the last 24 hours.

The authorities have managed to avoid an “explosive growth” in COVID-19 cases across the country, Anna Popova, head of Russia’s consumer rights and human wellbeing watchdog, said Sunday.

All Russians, except for those working for essential institutions and establishments, are on paid leave from March 30 to April 30 as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

President Vladimir Putin has been working remotely at the presidential residence in the outskirts of Moscow and reduced personal contacts.