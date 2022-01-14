COVID-19 cases have increased by nearly 68,000 in Turkiye.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered has exceeded 138.8 million.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The Health Ministry in Turkiye confirmed 67,857 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Over the last day, the ministry reported 167 coronavirus deaths and 56,256 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 392,438 virus tests have been performed.

According to the most recent figures, the country has administered over 138.82 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021.

More than 57.23 million people have received their first vaccination, with nearly 52.1 million having received all of their vaccines.

More than 23.08 million people have received booster vaccines.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the coronavirus has claimed nearly 5.52 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions since December 2019, with more than 320.96 million cases reported worldwide.