COVID-19 cases have surpassed 50,000 per day in Japan for the first time.

On Saturday, Japan reported over 50,000 daily coronavirus cases, the highest single-day figure since the pandemic began two years ago.

According to the Health Ministry, 54,576 people in Japan tested positive in the last 24 hours.

According to the provincial governor’s office, the daily count of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo surpassed 10,000 for the first time since the outbreak began on Saturday.

COVID-19 cases were reported at 11,227 per day, bringing the total number of cases in Tokyo to over 453,000.

In response to the recent spike in cases, Japan’s government declared a limited state of emergency in 16 states, including Tokyo, on Friday.

State governors can use the limited state of emergency to reduce restaurant hours, halt alcohol sales, and ask residents not to leave their home states.