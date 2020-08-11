COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh reach 263,503 with nearly 3,000 new infections

DHAKA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh Tuesday reached 263,503 as nearly 3,000 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing Tuesday afternoon that “2,996 new COVID-19 positive cases and 33 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.”

“The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 263,503 while fatalities stood at 3,471,” she said.

According to the official, 14,820 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country.

She said the total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 151,972 including 1,535 new recoveries on Tuesday.

According to the official, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.32 percent and the current recovery rate is 57.67 percent in the country.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2, and the highest daily deaths of 64 on June 30. Enditem