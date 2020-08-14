COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh reach 271,881, deaths near 3,600

DHAKA, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh reached 271,881 on Friday as over 2,700 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,766 new COVID-19 positive cases and 34 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

“The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 271,881, while fatalities stood at 3,591,” it said.

The official data showed that 12,856 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 156,623, including 1,752 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.32 percent and the current recovery rate is 57.61 percent in the country. Enditem