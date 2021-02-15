COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh reach 541,038 with 446 new infections

DHAKA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh reported 446 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Monday, making the tally at 541,038 and death toll at 8,285, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,138 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 487,870 including 641 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.53 percent and the current recovery rate is 90.17 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. Enditem