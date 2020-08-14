COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria exceed 14,000

SOFIA, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria have topped 14,069 after 176 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, official figures showed Friday morning.

Meanwhile, two patients have died, bringing the nationwide toll to 484, while the number of recoveries from COVID-19 rose by 422 to 8,901, the health ministry said.

The ministry also said that 824 patients are hospitalized, with 63 in intensive care units, while the number of infected medical workers has reached 780.

Bulgaria reported its first COVID-19 cases on March 8. The total number of confirmed cases in the country was relatively low until June 1 with only 2,519, but began to increase rapidly as a result of the easing of social restrictions. Enditem