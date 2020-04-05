COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria exceed 500, death toll at 17

SOFIA, April 4 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has reached 503 while death toll rose to 17, the country’s Health Ministry said in its regular afternoon report on Saturday.

There was a rise of 18 in confirmed cases and three in fatalities from Friday figures, according to the data.

As many as 192 of the confirmed COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 26 in intensive care units and clinics, the ministry said.

Overall, 287 of those infected are men and 216 are women, the ministry said, adding that most of the cases, 298, were registered in the country’s capital city Sofia.