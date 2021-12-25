Covid-19 cases in France exceed 100,000 per day.

Daily Covid-19 cases in France exceed 100,000.

Surge fueled by the omicron variant, with widespread testing in the run-up to the holidays.

PARIS, FRANCE

For the first time since the pandemic began, France set a new high for new coronavirus cases on Saturday, surpassing 100,000 for the first time.

The public health department reported 104,611 new cases.

Since December, the figure has soared.

22 when the daily case count was 84,272.

The worsening figures in France follow the UK’s deteriorating health situation, which reached 100,000 people in December.

22nd.

The outbreak was sparked by the discovery of the highly contagious omicron variant in the final week of November, when the number of infections started to rise.

The date was December.

A total of 50,000 cases were contaminated as a result of four contaminations.

Health officials had predicted that 100,00 daily cases would be reached by the end of the month.

Part of the progress can be attributed to extensive testing in the run-up to the holidays.

Nearly 1.55 million tests had been completed in less than 24 hours as of Thursday.

While the government held off on imposing stricter restrictions during the Christmas season, new measures are expected to be announced before the New Year.

President Emmanuel Macron will preside over a meeting of the health defense council on Monday, where the bill for a vaccine pass will be presented to the Council of Ministers.

The government hopes to pass a bill in January that will require adults to get a booster shot before entering public places and eliminate the requirement of a negative PCR test.

The bill will tighten restrictions for the 5 million people who have chosen not to be vaccinated against the virus.