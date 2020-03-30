Covid-19 cases in Germany surge 6,294 in one day as death toll hits 325

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has surged by 6,294 in one day to nearly 50,000, while the death toll has jumped by 72 to 325.

The Robert Koch Institute released a fresh round of alarming statistics on Saturday morning, showing that a total of 48,582 people in Germany are confirmed carriers of the virus.

The federal agency, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany, said that 325 people have died after testing positive for the illness. The figure represents an increase of 72 from Friday’s tally and it is based on data collected up until midnight on Friday.

The spike in cases is the largest single day increase the European nation has experienced to date, but it comes following a week where thousands of additional diagnoses were recorded each day.

Despite having one of the highest confirmed levels of infection in Europe, Germany’s fatality rate is significantly lower than most countries on the continent.

The head of the Institute of Virology at Berlin’s Charite University Hospital, Christian Drosten, said during the week that he believes this is because the country carries out so many diagnostic tests. Germany is now testing 500,000 people a week for the virus.

