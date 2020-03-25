Covid-19 cases in Germany surge by 4,700+ in one day, with 28 new deaths

A total of 4,764 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded across Germany, with 28 deaths, the federal Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which releases daily monitoring of the disease, announced on Tuesday.

Overall, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus grew from 22,672 to 27,436 within one day, RKI reported. There have been 28 new deaths, bringing the nation’s death toll to 114.

Germany has a relatively low death rate from Covid-19 compared to other nations, but remains among the hardest-hit countries in terms of people infected.

Several German states, including Bavaria and Saxony, introduced quarantine measures. The federal government banned public gatherings of more than two people.

Chancellor Angela Merkel herself was placed under house quarantine after she met with a doctor who later tested positive for Covid-19.

